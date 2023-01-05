EVANSTON (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball have not looked like the same team since they upset Texas back in early December. Now, the Illini are 0-3 in conference after a huge loss to Northwestern on the road.

The defending regular season Big Ten champs now are starting off conference in a tough spot. A huge issue for Illinois last night was foul trouble, allowing Northwestern to take 40 free throws. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood continues to take responsibility at the post game press conferences, but also said the team is young and that they have to learn to fight through adversity.

“I think we all know and it’s like I told, it’s not how many times, it’s how many times you get up and you got to get back up and you got to fight and you got to compete and you gotta, you’ve got to want something that’s bigger than yourself,” Underwood said. “You’ve got to want success. We’re really young, that’s show right now.”

“I’m playing with the same intensity, I could be more aggressive,” Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said. “I’m really passive right now and I’m looking for my teammates when I got the ball cause I know teams are shrinking in on me.”

Illinois will host #14 Wisconsin Saturday at 12:30.