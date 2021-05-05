Illinois Men’s Golf to play in Stillwater Regional

WCIA — After wrapping up their 11th Big Ten title in 12 seasons on Sunday, Illinois Men’s Golf found out on Wednesday they are headed to Stillwater for the NCAA Regional.

The Illini will be the second seed behind host Oklahoma State. Auburn, SMU, Notre Dame, Alabama, Baylor, Sam Houston State, Little Rock, Ole Miss, Northwestern, College of Charleston, and Middle Tennessee State fill out the rest of the site. The Stillwater Regional runs from May 17th to 19th.

The low five teams in the 54-hole tournament will move on to the NCAA Championships. Illinois is trying to qualify for the 13th straight season, the second-longest active streak in the NCAA.