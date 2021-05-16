Illinois Men’s Golf ready for Stillwater Regional

WCIA — Illinois Men’s Golf sets out on their road to the NCAAs Monday, hoping to qualify for the 12th straight year.

That streak is good for the second longest active in the NCAA. The Illini are playing in the Stillwater Regional as the second seed, behind only the host Oklahoma State. But it is a course head coach Mike Small is familiar with having coached in three National Championships there previosuly.

“It’s a hard golf course, it’s a very demanding golf course,” says Small. “It’s something you got to show up to play. If you take your mind off what you’re doing and you get a little care-free or a little scared or protective, it could eat you up.”

“Just play our game, and I think we’re all going to play confidently,” says Big Ten Co-Golfer of the Year Adrien Dumont de Chassart. “Play a little straighter than we did that last couple of weeks, but we’re going to get there. Just play our game, and we’re going to be alright.”

The team tees off Monday morning. They will play 54 holes, the top five finishers in the regional advance to the NCAA Championships in Arizona.