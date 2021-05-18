Illinois men’s golf advances to 13th straight NCAA Championships

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s golf team is heading to its 13th-straight NCAA Championships after finishing second in the NCAA Stillwater Regional on Tuesday. Host Oklahoma State won the event in a landslide 14-stroke margin, with the Illini finishing runner-up 14 strokes behind. Southern Methodist finished in third at even par, 14 strokes behind Illinois.

The Illini finished the third and final round at Karsten Creek +1, led by Adrien Dumont De Chassart and Michael Feagles, who both carded a 71. They also finished the tournament tied for third at five-under individually to lead the Orange and Blue. Four out of the five Illini golfers in the field finished in the Top 25, with Jerri Ji tied for seventh at three-under and Giovanni Tadiotto tied for 24th at five-over.

Illinois now heads to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona May 28-June 2.