(WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball Big Ten schedule has been announced for the 2023-2024 season. The Big Ten teams will compete in a 20-game conference schedule, playing seven teams both home and away and six teams once.

Illinois’ Big Ten schedule:

Home & Away – Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

Home Only – Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska

Away Only – Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin