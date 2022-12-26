CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball is no longer ranked in the AP Top 25. The Illini have been in the top 25 all season, rising to 16 before the Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri.

After losing by 22, the Illini dropped in the polls. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said there’s still something missing from his team.

“I think the one thing we got to do is learn to trust and trust is the last part of being a really good team,” Underwood said. “Again, a lot of new faces, but you have to trust what we’re doing. You have to trust your teammate that he’s going to drive it and kick it to me for a three so I’m ready and he’s going to put it on the spot and you got to trust that he’s going to set this screen and he’s going to roll every single time. Trust is the one thing that we don’t have.”