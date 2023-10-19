CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball have their first exhibition game tomorrow night against Ottawa. Head coach Brad Underwood says the team is healthy from an injury standpoint and have set a new standard of having more consistency, especially in practice.

Underwood says the freshman have continued to get better since arriving on campus. After being ranked No. 25 in the AP preseason polls, Underwood says the team has high expectations for themselves.

“I told our team, ‘you guys know me by now, I’m never satisfied,” Underwood said. “We got a long ways to go to get to where we want to go and we got expectations that we don’t shy away from here, we embrace them. We’ve got work to do because we’re 25, that’s not where we’re trying to get to, but it’s a good place to start.”

Illinois tips off at 8:00 p.m. CT at the State Farm Center on Friday.