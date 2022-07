LAS VEGAS, NV (WCIA) — It’ll be a preview of what’s to come to the Big Ten Conference in just a couple years. Illinois men’s basketball will be facing UCLA in the opening round of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The game will be on November 18th at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. Baylor and Virginia will tip off prior at 6:00 p.m. The November 20th championship game is set for 2:00 p.m. on ESPN. UCLA and USC will be joining the Big Ten in 2024.