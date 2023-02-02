ANN ARBOR, Mi. (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball were on the road with a tough matchup against #18 ranked Michigan. The Wolverines had the same record as the Illini and both teams were coming off a win, but Illinois will lose this one 74-57.

Illinois got down quickly and weren’t able to ever get the lead back, even getting down around 20 points going into half. Shots weren’t falling for the Illini in the first half, shooting 38.3% from the field to end the game. Makira Cook, usually one to lead the Illini in scoring, only had 5 points tonight. Genesis Bryant and Kendall Bostic led for the Orange and Blue with 18 points each.

Even with Michigan’s leading scorer, Laila Phelia, out with injury for the game, Illinois could not stop Michigan’s Leigha Brown, who had 27 points. Michigan shot 50% from the field to finish the game.

Illinois will travel back home where they’ll face Minnesota on Sunday, February 5th at 2:00 p.m.