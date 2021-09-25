Illinois loses four straight, fall 13-9 on the road against Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE (WCIA) — In the battle for the Cannon Trophy, Illinois didn’t score a touchdown in a day led by special teams and defense. Illinois lost 13-9 in West Lafayette marking the fourth-straight loss for first-year head coach Bret Bielema.

LIVE: Bret Bielema postgame presser following Purdue loss https://t.co/mZA55D2B4h — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) September 25, 2021

James McCourt was the only Illini that got points on the board — the super-senior kicker hit three field goals, including a 51-yard attempt. Two interceptions from Tony Adams and Kerby Joseph in the second half shifted the momentum of the game, but Illinois struggled on offense going just 5-16 on third down conversions. The only silver lining was freshman runningback Josh McCray who had 24 carries for 156 yards.

Everything changed in the fourth quarter when Illinois elected to punt on 4th & 2nd on the Purdue 34-yard line. The Boilermakers came back to score their first touchdown of the game, giving them a 12-9 lead with 5:44 to go. The Illini had a chance to win the game with less than a minute to go, but quarterback Brandon Peters had three straight incompletions, handing Purdue the win.

The Illini drop to 1-4 on the season while Purdue improves to 3-1. Illinois will be back at Memorial Stadium to take on Charlotte next.