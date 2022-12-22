ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball headed to St. Louis for the Braggin’ Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis against Missouri. The Illini were looking to defend the trophy, but lost this one 93-71.

Missouri came out ready to play shooting 59% from the field and 50% from the 3, getting 32 points off Illinois turnovers. Kobe Brown led for the Tigers with 31 points.

Shots were not falling for the Illini, going 1-15 from the 3 in the first half. Illinois’ guard Terrence Shannon Jr. led for the Illini with 22 points. The Illini finished the game shooting 40% from the field and 23% from the 3.

Illinois’ next game will be at home against Bethune-Cookman at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (12/29).