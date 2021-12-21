Illinois looking to break 3-game losing streak in Braggin’ Rights game

(WCIA) — The Braggin’ rights game is back in St. Louis, after a coin-flip decided where the 2020 game would be held. Illinois played Missouri in Columbia last season during the COVID-19 pandemic, where they lost 81-78. The Illini haven’t won the Braggin’ Rights game since 2017, in Brad Underwood’s first year with the program.

“It hadn’t been real fun in there the last three times we played,” says head coach Brad Underwood. “And that’s to give them credit. I’m not going to make an excuse. We didn’t compete, we didn’t play very hard, and that’s something we’ve gotta get solved, and we’re starting to play with a little more purpose.”



“The last [three] years we lost it, and it hurts a lot,” says Kofi Cockburn. “I think it means a lot to the guys, because we’ve been going in the right direction, and everybody’s laser focused. I think we’re going to go out there and do what we do, and putting our all in the game.”

Tip-off at the enterprise center is at 8 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network. Fans over 12 years of age attending the game will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test. Masks are also required in the Enterprise Center.