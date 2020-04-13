Illinois is “dream school” for SHG’s Butler

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sacred Heart-Griffin offensive lineman Connor Butler is the latest central Illinois football player to commit to Illinois.

Butler announced his commitment on Twitter earlier this month. He’s accepted a preferred walk-on offer to join the orange and blue next season.

I am so blessed and excited to announce that I will be accepting my PWO offer and commiting to play football at my dream school since birth, the University of Illinois !!! 🔶🔷 #ILL #ILLgang20 pic.twitter.com/RBzmOf1VCr — Connor Butler (@cbutler_58) April 3, 2020

Butler is a 6’4 offensive lineman for the Cyclones. He helped guide them to a 8-4 finish in 2019 with a berth in the 5A quarterfinals. He finds come confidence in the fact that former Illinois walk-on Clayton Fejedelem is suiting up in the NFL and the fact that many walk-ons go on to earn scholarships in their career.

“There have been a lot of Illinois players that have been walk-ons, so it would be awesome if I could get to that point,” Butler said. “Illinois has been my dream school for like my whole life, so that’s who I grew up rooting for and going to their games, so now i’ts kinda just like crazy that I’m actually going to be on the team, so I’m really looking forward to it, and it’s going to be a lot of hard work.”

His only other offer was from Illinois Wesleyan.