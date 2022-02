CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is playing another Friday night game this season. The Big Ten announced on Wednesday the Illini’s conference opener at Indiana on Labor Day weekend is moving from Saturday to Friday, Sept. 2. This will be the third straight season the Illini will suit up on a Friday, and the fifth time in the past six seasons.

Also on Wednesday, the NFL officially released the list of players invited to the combine in Indianapolis running March 1st through the 7th. Four Illini are on the list, with Jake Hansen, Kerby Joseph, Vederian Lowe and Blake Hayes all included in the 324 player list.