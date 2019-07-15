Illinois in Adam Miller’s Top 10

WCIA — Illinois basketball’s priority target Adam Miller released his Top 10 list on Monday and the Illini are still in the mix. The Class of 2020 prospect is ranked second in the state, according to 247Sports, only behind DJ Steward. Miller is originally from Peoria, but the 6-foot-3 combo guard transferred to Morgan Park in Chicago.

Miller has Illinois, Kansas, Louisville, Arizona, Missouri, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Chicago State, Arizona State and Wake Forest in his Top 10. The Illini still don’t have any commits for next season.