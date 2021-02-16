Illinois holds off Northwestern

Sports
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois (15-5) survived once again in a closely contested match-up, this time against the Northwestern Wildcats (6-13) 73-66.

Illinois got off to one of their better starts of the season, leading Northwestern 25-7 at one point. Sophomore Kofi Cockburn was in trouble early, but Giorgi Bezhanishvili picked up the slack in his absence with 10 first half points. Junior Ayo Dosunmu had a quiet first half falling his Big Ten career-best 31 against Nebraska. He only had three points.

The Wildcats closed the gap to 36-28 at halftime thanks to 10 Illinois turnovers. In the second half, the Wildcats battled to within one point but Illinois rode the hand of Ayo Dosunmu who hit a dagger three-pointer with less than a minute to go.

Illinois is now tied atop the Big Ten with Michigan once again. Next they travel to Minnesota for a rematch with the Golden Gophers Saturday.

