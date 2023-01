CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois has named a new outside linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator in Charlie Bullen. Bullen joins the Illini with 11 years of NFL experience, the last four years with the Arizona Cardinals.

He also has seven years experience with the Miami Dolphins from 2012-2018, working with linebackers and the defensive line. The Palatine, IL native says he’s excited to return to his home state. He replaces Kevin Kane who left to join Ryan Walters at Purdue.