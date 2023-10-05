CHICAGO (WCIA) — Illinois Fighting Illini and Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus has passed away.

His family said he passed away in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, Calif. He was 80 years old.

Butkus is regarded as one of the best linebackers to ever play the game of football, and he played his entire career for teams in the State of Illinois. A native of Chicago, Butkus was a star at Chicago Vocational School before playing for the Illini from 1962-1964, where he was a two-time All-American, Big Ten Most Valuable Player in 1963, and Chicago Tribune Silver Football winner in the same year. He is one of two Illini football players to have their number retired by the football program, the other being Red Grange.

Butkus was inducted into the inaugural class of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017 and in 2019, he was immortalized with a larger-than-life statue in front of the Illini Smith Center.

Butkus was drafted by his hometown Bears with the third-overall pick in 1965. During a nine-year career, Butkus’ toughness and speed made him one of the greatest defensive players in history, making him the example for many linebackers to follow in coming years.

He was invited to eight Pro Bowls and was a six time first-team All-Pro. He was recognized twice as the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

His number was also retired by the Bears and ahead of the Bears’ and the NFL’s 100th anniversaries in 2019, he was honored as one of the greatest Bears and greatest football players to ever play. The Bears named him as the second-greatest Bear ever – behind only Walter Payton – and he was named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-time Team.

Retiring in the spring of 1974, Butkus was a pitchman for a number of products while also acting in film and television. He also had a run as an NFL radio and television analyst, including the WGN-AM calls of Bears’ games during the 1985 Super Bowl championship season.

In 2001, Butkus was hired to be the head coach of the XFL’s Chicago Enforcers, but would instead move into the league office as the director of competition for its one season of existence.

Over the last 20 years, Butkus has made a few appearances in Chicago for events and for Bears games. He’d recently joined his son, Matt, in a series of tailgates for the “Team Butkus” organization to raise money for charity.

Butkus attended his first tailgate of the 2023 season before the opener against the Green Bay Packers, where he was honored with other Bears’ alumni at Soldier Field.