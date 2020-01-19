1  of  3
Closings
Jacksonville District #117 Pana Unit 8 Shiloh

Illinois Gymnastics ends undefeated streak against Michigan

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It was just a few points that separated Illinois from continuing their undefeated record this season. The No. 13 Fighting Illini lost to No. 16 Michigan, 196.700 – 195.650 at Huff Hall on Saturday.

Freshman Mia Takekawa led the way for Illinois with an all-around score of 39.275. She also earned a career-best on the bars with a score of 9.875. Sophomore Shaylah Scott earned a career-high on the vault as well as a season-high for the Illini with a score of 9.825.

Senior Karen Howell earned season highs in the all-around at 39.025 and on beam at 9.825, while freshman Lexi Powe set a season high on bars at 9.800. Another season-high came from Freshman Mia Towens who scored a 9.775 on the vault.

The Illini will travel to Minnesota for their next meet on Saturday, January 25th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss