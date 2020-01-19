Illinois Gymnastics ends undefeated streak against Michigan

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It was just a few points that separated Illinois from continuing their undefeated record this season. The No. 13 Fighting Illini lost to No. 16 Michigan, 196.700 – 195.650 at Huff Hall on Saturday.

Freshman Mia Takekawa led the way for Illinois with an all-around score of 39.275. She also earned a career-best on the bars with a score of 9.875. Sophomore Shaylah Scott earned a career-high on the vault as well as a season-high for the Illini with a score of 9.825.

Senior Karen Howell earned season highs in the all-around at 39.025 and on beam at 9.825, while freshman Lexi Powe set a season high on bars at 9.800. Another season-high came from Freshman Mia Towens who scored a 9.775 on the vault.

The Illini will travel to Minnesota for their next meet on Saturday, January 25th.