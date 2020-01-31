Illinois guts out win over Minnesota for seventh-straight victory

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois head coach Brad Underwood gave Da’Monte Williams a kiss on the forehead after the game, and it was well deserved. The Illini junior made three big defensive plays down the stretch, stealing the ball from Daniel Oturu, blocking a shot and getting a rebound on consecutive possessions, as Illinois beat Minnesota 59-51 in front of a sold out State Farm Center.

“Just flying around, playing defense,” Williams said. “Just doing what coach tells me to do and go out there and get it done.”



“He’s a viable option because of how many different positions he can guard,” Underwood said. “And when he’s rebounding the basketball like that, boy it makes it pretty easy.”

Williams led the defense effort for the Illini, while adding seven rebounds. Despite the Illini only shooting 33% from the field, and battling some foul trouble, they still found a way to win. No question it was their defense that led the charge, while Andres Feliz gave the Illini an offensive boost with 17-points, including 8 rebounds. Kofi Cockburn also earned his ninth double double of the season.

“We don’t have only one player that can go out and have a day,” Feliz said. “We obviously have a lot of great players on this team, and that’s what’s so great about us. Because one night we can go Da’Monte, one guy it’s Kofi, one guy it’s Ayo, Trent. We have a lot of guys go can go out and have a night but for us to combine and come together and share the ball and playing as a team, that’s what makes us great.”

Illinois closes out the month with seven straight wins. Brad Underwood’s message to his team was, ‘don’t get fat.’ Complacency won’t work for the Illini, who have five ranked opponents up next.