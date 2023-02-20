CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the third time in six days, Illinois men’s basketball is back on the court as the Big Ten season is nearing a close. The Illini have a makeup game against Minnesota, as it was canceled earlier this season. After back to back losses on the road the Illini were looking to get a dub at home and were able to do just that beating Minnesota 78-69.

With the Illini’s leading scorer, Terrence Shannon Jr., out with a concussion, the Illini had several step up. RJ Melendez, starting in Shannon’s place, got his first career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Matthew Mayer led for the Illini with 22 points.

Watch the video to hear a live interview with WCIA3’s Andy Olson and Illini freshman guard Jayden Epps, plus sound from the postgame press conference.