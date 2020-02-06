Illinois gets second shot at Maryland after losing big lead in first meeting: “We didn’t forget”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball gets another shot at Maryland. The 20th-ranked Illini (16-6, 8-3 B1G) host the 9th-ranked Terrapins (18-4, 8-3) Friday night at 7 p.m. in the first game at State Farm Center since 2013 featuring two ranked teams.

“I want to play for first,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said during his weekly press conference Thursday morning. “It’s what we do, we’re playing to win this game and it happens to be the two teams that are tied for first and the winner gets sole possession.”

Illinois led by 14 at half, and by as many as 15 points in the second half at Maryland on Dec. 7, before the Terps went on a big run to win 59-58. Anthony Cowan Jr. hit a 30-foot 3-pointer with 19 seconds left, to tie it up at 58. The Illini failed to get a shot off late on their next possession, then fouled. Cowan Jr. made one of two free throws to seal the win.

“We didn’t forget, we remember how we was in the locker room, we remember the feeling,” Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said about the game. “It stuck with us, and it just woke us up to that we have to play to our potential to be the best team we can be.”



“We just realized what we could do and how good we could become,” Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn said. “It helped us coming into practice, being focused, and we’ve been really focused in practice and preparing for every game so that helped us a lot.”

Since losing in College Park, the Illini have won 10 of their 12 games, including three road wins at Wisconsin, Michigan and Purdue. Underwood pointed to his team’s growth since then, saying this will be a completely different game.

“I think that was a growth game for us,” Underwood said. “I think we started to do a few things differently about that time, especially on the defensive end, and guys bought in. I think we’re better at every aspect of the game, but I think that simply not turning the ball over 20 times like we did in early December.”