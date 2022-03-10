INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — Top-seed Illinois will face No. 9 Indiana in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. after the Hoosiers stormed back to beat No. 8 Michigan 74-69 on Thursday. IU rallied from 17 points down to take down the Wolverines, keeping the Hoosiers in the NCAA tournament bubble picture.

The Illini (22-8) practiced at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Thursday after arriving in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening. Illinois is the defending champion after winning three games in three days last year to take the title, its first since 2005. With a majority of the players back from that group, the team says it knows what to expect and how to get the job done and what it takes to win it all.

“You got to be aware of the fact that at any time, on anyone of those days you can be sent home early,” Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn said. “You don’t want that, it’s a different level of importance right now. We want to keep playing, we want to play all three games. We just have to be aware, we can’t have any mental lapses, any weakness, any lack of focus. We got to be locked in all week that we’re here.”

“We’re trying to be even-keeled,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “We’re trying to have the mindset that we’re playing really good teams and we’ve got to do what we do. We’ve got to play really hard. It’s kind of the same approach we’ve had down the stretch this year, let’s just go play really hard.”