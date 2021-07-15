Illinois gets Cincinnati in Hall of Fame Classic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WCIA) — Less than four months away from the start of basketball season and the Illini still are facing some question marks, but one of the questions about their schedule was answered when the Hall of Fame Classic confirmed their matchups.

The Illini know they will play Cincinnati in the opening round at Nov. 22 while Kansas State plays Arkansas. The winners of each of those games play in the finals on the following day.

Tickets for the Kansas City tournament go on sale in September.