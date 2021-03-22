Illinois Football starts spring practice on Tuesday

(WCIA) — Illinois Football is set to take the field with their new head coach for the very first time. On Tuesday morning, Bret Bielema will kick off his first spring practice since taking over the program. The team will hold 15 practices over the course of 5 weeks, including a spring game set for April 19th.

Since Bielema took over, the new coaching staff has been able to evaluate the team briefly through offseason workouts. The staff was also able to hold a limited amount of meetings with the players as well, but they’re looking forward to finally seeing everything in action on the field.

“It’s fun to see new guys emerge, these super seniors are back, they’ve played a lot of football, but they haven’t played a lot of football for us,” says Bielema. “So it’s interesting to see who will go forward, maybe those who plateau.”



“They’ve been working out with Tank [Wright] and spending time in the weight room,” says offensive coordinator Tony Peterson. “We’ve gotten to meet with them some , but just to go out there and see what they can do, and throw the ball around a little bit, and I can’t wait to get out there with these guys. I’m very excited.”