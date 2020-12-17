Illinois football signs 14 on opening day of early period, keeping almost all commits after Lovie’s firing

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The first day of the early signing period couldn’t have come at worse time for Illinois, just three days after athletic director Josh Whitman fired Lovie Smith. But Whitman’s words may have played a part in keeping a majority of the guys around. The well spoken AD had a Zoom call with the Illini commits in the Class of 2021 on Monday, assuring them they still had a spot and a scholarship, if they wanted it. Turns out most did. All but one player went ahead and signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, despite not knowing who their coach will be next season.

“I had a connection with Coach Lovie (Smith) and Coach (Andrew Hayes-)Stoker but after they left, they called me and told me they felt like I should still stay, so that kind of touched me,” Illinois wide receiver signee Patrick Bryant said.

The class is at the bottom of the barrel in the Big Ten and 77th in the country, according to 247Sports. All 14 players are 3-star recruits, with a state high five from Florida. Defensive back (5) and offensive line (4) were the two priorities in the class, along with two linebackers, one defensive lineman, quarterback and receiver.

The highest rated recruit is Brady Wisecarver, originally out of St. Louis, Missouri. The 6-foot-4, 315 pound offensive lineman moved to Osage Beach to play his senior season due to uncertainty about playing in the St. Louis metro. The high 3-star prospect is the sixth ranked recruit in the Show Me State and 475th nationally. He had offers from Indiana, Michigan State, Louisville, Kentucky and Arizona, among several others, but decided to keep his commitment to the Illini. Despite all the uncertainty, he plans to enroll next month.

“The biggest thing I’d like to do is turn it around like my class did at De Smet,” Wisecarver said. “So not an individual goal but I’d like to turn the losing team into hopefully National Champions but at least bowl winners.”

The lone guy not to sign was St. Louis tight end Chevy Brenson. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound pass catcher reopened his recruitment on Wednesday after committing in August.

Due to the recent coaching change at the University of Illinois my family and I have decided that I won’t be signing today. With that being said, I will be re-opening my recruitment and decommiting from Illinois ! — Chevalier “karate” Brenson (@chevalierbren) December 16, 2020

Zachary Barlev

OL | 6-4 | 285

Bolingbrook, Ill. | Plainfield East

• Three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN

• Two-star recruit by Rivals

• Position ranks: #84 (247), #107 (ESPN)

• State ranks: #44 (ESPN), #46 (247)

• Also competed in wrestling, baseball, track and field, and golf in high school

• Committed to Illinois on July 24, 2020

• Offers included Bowling Green, Columbia and Harvard

• Chose Illinois because, “It is my state’s school.”

• Plans to major in mathematics

Patrick Bryant

WR | 6-3 | 190

Jacksonville, Fla. | Atlantic Coast

• Three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals

• Position ranks: #146 (247), #149 (ESPN)

• State ranks: #104 (247), #132 (ESPN)

• 44 receptions for 942 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior

• 45 receptions for 684 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior

• 128 receptions, 2261 receiving yards, and 23 touchdowns during his high school career

• Committed to Illinois on June 14, 2020

• Offers include Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska, Miami, Minnesota, Penn State, Florida State, Virginia and Virginia Tech

Samari Collier

QB | 6-3 | 220

DeSoto, Texas | DeSoto

• Three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals

• Position ranks (dual-threat QB): #31 (247), #33 (ESPN)

• State ranks: #139 (247), #242 (ESPN)

• 2019 First Team All-District

• Completed 104-of-178 passes, 1,661 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns and 349 rushing yards as a senior

• Completed 164-of-291 passes, 2,641 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns and 482 rushing yards as a junior

• Committed to Illinois on December 7, 2019, becoming the first commit to the Illini’s class

• Offers included New Mexico State and Toledo

Daniel Edwards

DB | 6-0 | 160

Winter Park, Fla. | Winter Park

• Three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals

• Position ranks: #68 (ESPN), #108 (247)

• State ranks: #124 (ESPN), #144 (247)

• 40 tackles, four interceptions, 89 interception return yards, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 21 pass deflections as a sophomore

• Competed in track and field in high school, finishing fifth at the 2019 state championships in the 4×100

• Committed to Illinois on May 21, 2020

• Offers included Auburn, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss, and Florida State

• Chose Illinois because he, “Felt like it’s the best way to get me to my goal.”

• Plans to major in business

Joshua Gesky

OL | 6-5 | 285

Manteno, Ill. | Manteno

• Three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals

• Position ranks: #163 (ESPN), #207 (247Sports)

• State Rank: #32 (Rivals), #48 (ESPN), #59 (247)

• Two time Academic All-State

• Two-time Interstate 8 All-Conference team

• All-Area

• All-Conference in track and field as a junior and senior

• Committed to Illinois on August 9, 2020

• Offers included Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Southern Illinois, and Syracuse

• Chose Illinois because, “It is a close Big Ten school and it has amazing academics.”

• Plans to major in business

Prince Green

DB | 6-2 | 190

Griffin, Ga. | Griffin

• Three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals

• Position ranks (wide receiver): #203 (ESPN), #234 (247)

• State ranks: #130 (247), #133 (ESPN)

• 17 receptions, 324 reception yards, four receiving touchdowns, 33 tackles, 2.0 TFLs, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdowns, and six interceptions with one returned for a touchdown as a senior

• Committed to Illinois on May 3, 2020

• Offers included Akron, Coastal Carolina, Kentucky, Liberty, Minnesota, and Purdue

Joshua Kreutz

OL | 6-2 | 260

Bannockburn, Ill. | Loyola Academy

• Three-star recruit by 274Sports, ESPN, and Rivals

• Position ranks: #11 (ESPN), #12 (247)

• State ranks: #22 (ESPN), #25 (247), #35 (Rivals)

• Led Loyola to the 2018 Illinois Class 8A state title at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium

• Committed to Illinois on July 9, 2020

• Offers included Ball State, Central Michigan, Memphis and Northern Illinois

• Father, Olin Kreutz, was a six-time Pro Bowler with the Chicago Bears

Sedarius McConnell

DL | 6-3 | 255

Atlanta, Ga. | Westlake

• Three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals

• Position ranks: #72 (247), #124 (ESPN)

• State ranks: #101 (247), #114 (ESPN)

• Also played basketball and lacrosse in high school

• Committed to Illinois on May 20, 2020

• Offers included Akron, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Liberty, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and West Virginia

• Plans to major in mechanical engineering

Dylan Rosiek

LB | 6-0 | 220

East Lake, Fla. | East Lake

• Three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN

• Two-star recruit by Rivals

• Position ranks: #51 (ESPN), #64 (247)

• State ranks: #188 (247), #215 (ESPN)

• Voted team MVP as a junior

• 2018 ATH All-State third team

• Also wrestled in high school

• Committed to Illinois on June 17, 2020

• Offers included Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, and Yale

• Chose Illinois because “I felt that this would put me in the best place to succeed and achieve my dream of playing at the next level.”

• Plans to major in kinesiology

DD Snyder

S | 6-0 | 175

Tampa, Fla. | Tampa Catholic

• Three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals

• Position ranks: #59 (ESPN), #148 (247)

• State ranks: #120 (ESPN), #229 (247)

• 2019 Defensive Coaches Award

• 2019 Best Defensive Back

• 2018 Coaches Award

• 43 tackles, 3.0 TFL, four interceptions, 78 interception return yards, two pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries as a senior

• 55 tackles, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and six pass deflections during his high school career

• Committed to Illinois on July 6, 2020

• Offers included Bowling Green, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Duke, FLorida Atlantic,Indiana, NC State, UCF, USF, and Washington State

• Chose Illinois because “I feel like it’s a place I’m ready to call home.”

• Plans to major in communications

Tyler Strain

DB | 5-11 | 175

Fort Worth, Texas | Pace

• Three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN

• Two-star recruit by Rivals

• Position ranks: #114 (ESPN), #122 (247)

• State ranks: #173 (247), #188 (ESPN)

• 109 tackles, 3.0 TFL, three interceptions, nine pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his high school career

• 27 rush attempts, 339 rushing yards, 18 receptions for 401 yards, one receiving touchdown and three rushing touchdowns during his high school career

• Also competed in track and field in high school

• Committed to Illinois on July 24, 2020

• Offers included South Alabama, Tulane, and USF

• Chose Illinois because, “I felt home.”

• Plans to major in business and management

Kalen Villanueva

LB | 6-2 | 215

Falls Church, Va. | Justice

• Three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN

• Two-star recruit by Rivals

• Position ranks: #126 (247), #169 (ESPN)

• State rank: #51 (247), #52 (ESPN)

• Committed to Illinois on July 8, 2020

• Offers included Army, Campbell, Navy, Pennsylvania, and William & Mary

• Plans to major in psychology

Joriell Washington

DB | 6-3 | 195

Fort Myers, Fla. | Fort Myers Senior

• Three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals

• Position ranks: #81 (ESPN), #109 (247)

• State ranks: #148 (247), #150 (ESPN)

• 2020 News-Press Big 15

• 2019 All-Area team

• 2020 First-Team safety

• Led Fort Myers to back-to-back conference championships in 2019 and 2018

• Also competed in track and field, winning Rookie of the Year in 2018

• His Uncle, Jammi German, played for the Atlanta Falcons (three years) and Cleveland Browns (two years)

• Committed to Illinois on June 19, 2020

• Offers included Boston College, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Oregon, South Mississippi, Toledo, and USF

Brody Wisecarver

OL | 6-5 | 290

Chesterfield, Mo. | Osage

• Four-star recruit by ESPN

• Three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals

• Position ranks: #28 (ESPN), #30 (247), #51 (Rivals)

• State ranks: #4 (ESPN), #8 (Rivals), #10 (247)

• 2018, 2019, and 2020 All-Conference and All-District

• 2019 All-State

• 2019 Gateway Sports Venue Top 11 O-Lineman

• 2019 STL HS Sports All-Metro first team

• 2019 6A Missouri state champions

• Committed to Illinois on May 23, 2020

• Offers included Arizona, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and West Virginia

• Chose Illinois because, “For the biochemistry program, the football program and a chance to go to the NFL.”

• Plans to major in biochemistry