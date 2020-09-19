Illinois Football schedule released

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The unknowns of the last five weeks haven't been easy for the Illinois football players. Watching the drama of a conference trying to figure out its next step in the middle of a pandemic play out on social media has been frustrating and confusing. Senior captain Doug Kramer said it was difficult combing through Twitter, not knowing who or what to believe. The toughest part overall though for most of the Illini was watching other conferences and teams play as they sat on the couch. That's also what made Wednesday's news that the fall season will return that much sweeter.

"Yesterday I felt like a little kid at Christmas," Illinois senior punter and captain Blake Hayes said. "It was amazing to hear the news. We've been waiting for some solid news and a solid date."

"I was fired up and I know everyone else on the team was fired up and you know now there's a different sense of urgency and the players, everyone just takes it to that next level," Kramer added. "We all understand that everyone is on that tight time crunch now and that it's time to get ready to go and play football."