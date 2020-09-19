Illinois Football schedule released

(WCIA) — The Big Ten conference released the 2020 football schedule on Saturday, and the Illini are set to open the season on October 24th against Wisconsin.
The Illini will hold their home opener against Purdue on October 31st. They will also host Ohio State and Iowa, while traveling to Wisconsin, Rutgers, Nebraska and Northwestern. At the end of the modified season, the Illini will get a ninth opponent that will be determined later by the seeding in each division.
The full schedule and dates are listed below, home games are bolded.
- Oct. 24 — at Wisconsin
- Oct. 31 — Purdue
- Nov. 7 — Minnesota
- Nov. 14 — at Rutgers
- Nov. 21 — at Nebraska
- Nov. 28 — Ohio State
- Dec. 5 — Iowa
- Dec. 12 — at Northwestern
- Dec. 19 — TBA, Big Ten Champions Week