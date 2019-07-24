Illinois football raises money for rare diseases in 8th annual Lift for Life

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois football team got its workout in while giving back on Wednesday. The program raised more than $4,500 for rare diseases and Uplifting Athletes as part of its 8th annual Lift for Life event.

The Illini Uplifting Athletes chapter continues its mission of using college football as a platform to inspire the rare disease community with hope through the power of sport. The team has raised over $126,000 the past seven years of the event. The players pushed a weighted sled as many yards as possible during the team’s workout, with people donating a certain amount of money per yard. Illini strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez still got his normal work in with the team though. The players say Hernandez has pushed them to new heights and personal bests this summer.

“First time I’ve really been ready for training camp cause we getting our tails whooped at these workouts, man,” Illinois junior cornerback Nate Hobbs said. “I’m like, ‘I’m tired of these workouts. I just wanna play football.'”



“Can’t wait for camp,” Illinois senior running back Reggie Corbin said. “I’m definitely tired of summer workouts, you know. Of course, everybody is. I’m glad we went through those tough workouts to grind and give it all we got. I’m glad they push us, so I can’t wait for camp.”

Illinois reports to training camp on Aug. 1 with the first practice the following day.