Illinois Football names captains

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football has named Doug Kramer, Blake Hayes, Jake Hansen, Brandon Peters, and Nate Hobbs as their captains for 2020.

Kramer, Hayes, and Hansen will return as captains for the second year in a row–it’s the first time in program history that Illinois has had three second-year captains. For Peters and Hobbs, it will be their first time leading the Illini as captains, although, they already proved themselves as leaders on the field.

Last season, Peters’ 1,884 passing yards helped lead the Illini to their first bowl game since 2014. On the other side of the ball, Hobbs Four made four tackles at Michigan State to help Illinois to their biggest comeback in program history. Head coach Lovie Smith says the four-year starter has come a long way. Peters, on the other hand, has been known by the media to have a quiet, mild-mannered demeanor. Smith says, he’s more of a guy that leads by example.

“He’s not a guy that’s cursing out his teammates every day, but there’s a fire about him that I’ve seen,” says Smith. “He’s about as competitive as anyone around. So I like his demeanor, like everything about him.”