Illinois Football lands Mississippi State transfer Brevyn Jones

(WCIA) — Illinois Football has landed Mississippi State transfer Brevyn Jones. The offensive lineman announced his verbal commitment to the Illini on Thursday. The 6-foot-4, 280 pound offensive lineman redshirted his freshman season with the Bulldogs. Out of high school he was a 3-star prospect and a Top-50 prospect in Alabama.

Pending an NCAA transfer waiver or an immediate eligibility rule in the works, Jones could see action in the 2020 season with four years of eligibility. He is the fifth transfer the Illini have landed during the off-season. He joins Miami transfer Brian Hightower , New Mexico State transfer Desmond Dan, Wisconsin transfer Christian Bell, and Wofford transfer Blake Jeresaty.