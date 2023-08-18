CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football had their second scrimmage of camp. Head coach Bret Bielema said he wanted to make it as similar to a game as possible, bringing in Big Ten officials to help facilitate the game.

With five coaches in new roles for Illinois, Bielema wants to make sure they are all comfortable in their positions and with the standard set for defense last year, Bielema wants to see growth from returning players like outside linebackers Gabe Jacas, Seth Coleman and more.

“I want to play Illinois football,” Bielema said. “I want to be tough, smart and dependable. I want us to be able to possess the football, be successful on early downs offensively, take advantage of third down opportunities, take early down shots, I want to be great in the red area, be very solid in the kicking game. I think it’s very clear we got a great competition going on right now at kicker, punter and kickoff. Defensively, obviously the standard has been set. We know that we’ve done a lot of good things a year ago, but there’s not one tackle, interception or fourth down that stop that’s going to carry over to this year, but a lot of that does.”

Bielema has not announced who will be the starting quarterback for week one.