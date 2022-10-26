CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The 2023 Big Ten football schedule has been released. Some games to note, Illinois will face Penn State at home next year for the cross-over game. They will not be facing Michigan or Ohio State.

2023 ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Date Opponent Location Sept. 2 Toledo Memorial Stadium Sept. 9 at Kansas Lawrence, Kan. Sept. 16 Penn State Memorial Stadium Sept. 23 Florida Atlantic Memorial Stadium Sept. 30 at Purdue West Lafayette, Ind. Oct. 7 Nebraska Memorial Stadium Oct. 14 at Maryland College Park, Md. Oct. 21 Wisconsin Memorial Stadium Oct. 28 OFF Nov. 4 at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. Nov. 11 Indiana Memorial Stadium Nov. 18 at Iowa Iowa City, Iowa Nov. 25 Northwestern Memorial Stadium