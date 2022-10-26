CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The 2023 Big Ten football schedule has been released. Some games to note, Illinois will face Penn State at home next year for the cross-over game. They will not be facing Michigan or Ohio State.
|2023 ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Sept. 2
|Toledo
|Memorial Stadium
|Sept. 9
|at Kansas
|Lawrence, Kan.
|Sept. 16
|Penn State
|Memorial Stadium
|Sept. 23
|Florida Atlantic
|Memorial Stadium
|Sept. 30
|at Purdue
|West Lafayette, Ind.
|Oct. 7
|Nebraska
|Memorial Stadium
|Oct. 14
|at Maryland
|College Park, Md.
|Oct. 21
|Wisconsin
|Memorial Stadium
|Oct. 28
|OFF
|Nov. 4
|at Minnesota
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Nov. 11
|Indiana
|Memorial Stadium
|Nov. 18
|at Iowa
|Iowa City, Iowa
|Nov. 25
|Northwestern
|Memorial Stadium