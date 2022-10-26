CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The 2023 Big Ten football schedule has been released. Some games to note, Illinois will face Penn State at home next year for the cross-over game. They will not be facing Michigan or Ohio State.

2023 ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
DateOpponentLocation
Sept. 2ToledoMemorial Stadium
Sept. 9at KansasLawrence, Kan.
Sept. 16Penn StateMemorial Stadium
Sept. 23Florida AtlanticMemorial Stadium
Sept. 30at PurdueWest Lafayette, Ind.
Oct. 7NebraskaMemorial Stadium
Oct. 14at MarylandCollege Park, Md.
Oct. 21WisconsinMemorial Stadium
Oct. 28OFF
Nov. 4at MinnesotaMinneapolis, Minn.
Nov. 11IndianaMemorial Stadium
Nov. 18at IowaIowa City, Iowa
Nov. 25NorthwesternMemorial Stadium