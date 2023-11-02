(WCIA) – The Illinois Big Ten conference schedule for next season has been released. The Illini will open up on the road the first two weeks of the league slate visiting Nebraska then going to Penn State. The big one is at home against Michigan on October 19th. That’s one day after the 100-year dedication of memorial stadium when the Illini beat the Wolverines thanks to four touchdowns from Red Grange.
|Sat., Aug. 31
|TBA nonconference
|Memorial Stadium
|Sat., Sept. 7
|Kansas
|Memorial Stadium
|Sat., Sept. 14
|Central Michigan
|Memorial Stadium
|Sat., Sept. 21
|at Nebraska
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Sat., Sept. 28
|at Penn State
|State College, Pa.
|Sat., Oct. 5
|OFF
|—
|Sat., Oct. 12
|Purdue
|Memorial Stadium
|Sat., Oct. 19
|Michigan
|Memorial Stadium
|Sat., Oct. 26
|at Oregon
|Eugene, Ore.
|Sat., Nov. 2
|Minnesota
|Memorial Stadium
|Sat., Nov. 9
|OFF
|—
|Sat., Nov. 16
|Michigan State
|Memorial Stadium
|Sat., Nov. 23
|at Rutgers
|Piscataway, N.J.
|Sat., Nov. 30
|at Northwestern
|Evanston, Ill.
|Sat., Dec. 7
|Big Ten Championship
|Indianapolis, Ind.