(WCIA) – The Illinois Big Ten conference schedule for next season has been released. The Illini will open up on the road the first two weeks of the league slate visiting Nebraska then going to Penn State. The big one is at home against Michigan on October 19th. That’s one day after the 100-year dedication of memorial stadium when the Illini beat the Wolverines thanks to four touchdowns from Red Grange.

Sat., Aug. 31 TBA nonconference Memorial Stadium Sat., Sept. 7 Kansas Memorial Stadium Sat., Sept. 14 Central Michigan Memorial Stadium Sat., Sept. 21 at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. Sat., Sept. 28 at Penn State State College, Pa. Sat., Oct. 5 OFF — Sat., Oct. 12 Purdue Memorial Stadium Sat., Oct. 19 Michigan Memorial Stadium Sat., Oct. 26 at Oregon Eugene, Ore. Sat., Nov. 2 Minnesota Memorial Stadium Sat., Nov. 9 OFF — Sat., Nov. 16 Michigan State Memorial Stadium Sat., Nov. 23 at Rutgers Piscataway, N.J. Sat., Nov. 30 at Northwestern Evanston, Ill. Sat., Dec. 7 Big Ten Championship Indianapolis, Ind.