(WCIA) – The Illinois Big Ten conference schedule for next season has been released. The Illini will open up on the road the first two weeks of the league slate visiting Nebraska then going to Penn State. The big one is at home against Michigan on October 19th. That’s one day after the 100-year dedication of memorial stadium when the Illini beat the Wolverines thanks to four touchdowns from Red Grange.

Sat., Aug. 31TBA nonconference Memorial Stadium
Sat., Sept. 7KansasMemorial Stadium
Sat., Sept. 14Central MichiganMemorial Stadium
Sat., Sept. 21at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb.
Sat., Sept. 28at Penn State State College, Pa.
Sat., Oct. 5OFF 
Sat., Oct. 12Purdue Memorial Stadium
Sat., Oct. 19Michigan Memorial Stadium
Sat., Oct. 26at Oregon Eugene, Ore.
Sat., Nov. 2Minnesota Memorial Stadium
Sat., Nov. 9OFF 
Sat., Nov. 16Michigan State Memorial Stadium
Sat., Nov. 23at RutgersPiscataway, N.J.
Sat., Nov. 30at Northwestern Evanston, Ill.
Sat., Dec. 7Big Ten ChampionshipIndianapolis, Ind.