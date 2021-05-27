Illinois football announces game times

WCIA — Illinois football will not be on the field for a few months, but now you can start planning your gameday schedules. The team released half of their game start times for this year. The list of games that had times announced, along with the network, can be found below.

ILLINOIS GAME TIMES:

Sat., Aug. 28 » Nebraska at Illinois (12 p.m. CT, FOX)

Sat., Sept. 4 » UTSA at Illinois (6:30 p.m. CT, BTN)

Sat., Sept. 11 » Illinois at Virginia (10 a.m. CT, ACC Network)

Fri., Sept. 17 » Maryland at Illinois (8 p.m. CT, FS1)

Sat., Oct. 9 » Wisconsin at Illinois (Homecoming) (2:30 or 3 p.m. CT, TBA)

Sat., Oct. 23 » Illinois at Penn State (11 a.m. CT, TBA)