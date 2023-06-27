(WCIA) — Illinois football adds two defensive players to its future roster. Outside linebacker and 3-star recruit Joe Barna committed to the Illini. Standing at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, the Wheaton North native is a top 30 prospect in the state, choosing Illinois over offers from Indiana, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and more.

Illinois also picks up defensive back Chase Green. The 6-foot safety is now the third Florida defensive back in the 2024 Illinois class. Green turned down offers from Temple, Arkansas State, and USF to name a few.