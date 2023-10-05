(WCIA) — Illinois knows their Big Ten Conference matchups for the next five years. The 2024 season will be the Big Ten’s first with 18 teams and no divisional format.

Next season Illinois will host Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota and Purdue. The Illini will hit the road, taking visits to Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, and newly added Oregon. This new model will have Illinois play all Big Ten opponents at least twice, once home and once away over a five year period. Northwestern and Purdue will be played every year.