INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WCIA) — Exactly one month from today, Illinois gets it’s 2022 season started in week zero against Wyoming, but the Illini have their eyes focused further down the line than just game one.

Be better in Week 12, than you were in Week 1. That was the motto for Illinois from Day Two of Big Ten Media Days as the Illini look for more consistency in Year Two of Bret Bielema in charge. With Barry Lunney taking the reins of the offense this time around, some Illini stars are ready for the pace to be taken up a notch.

“What I had to get used to, especially practice one, was not going from play, set, huddle, snap,” Junior running back Chase Brown said. “Now it’s play, snap, you’re looking to sideline, play.”

“I feel like that’s my favorite part, because I feel like it gives us opportunities to catch the defense slipping, opportunities to throw the ball on the perimeter fast,” sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Adams said.

The Illini did show progress under Bielema towards the end of 2021, grabbing two road ranked wins. Consistent success is what the Illini are looking for and Bielema wants it at a similar level to his previous stops in the Big Ten.

“I know Illinois has been great at periods of time,” Coach Bielema said. “Kinda what’s going on at Illinois Athletics is something you can’t find in the rest of the… It’s just they already happened. Iowa’s already happened, Wisconsin’s already happened, Northwestern’s kinda already happened. I think Illinois can happen. From the first conversation I had with Josh and administration, it’s not just about winning at a moment in time. It’s about sustaining success. And that’s a big part about why I love this job.”

It won’t be long until we hear from the Illini again as training camp gets going on Saturday.