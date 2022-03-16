URBANA (WCIA)– Illinois softball played Missouri in their 2022 home opener getting swept both games for the Braggin’ Rights.

Missouri won the first game 7-6 in 8 innings. Missouri won the second game 10-2 in 5 innings.

In the first game, Sydney Sickels started on the mound for the Illini. Mizzou put up 3 homeruns. 2 by Kara Daly and 1 by Brooke Wilmes. Illinois’ Delaney Rummell also hit a RBI homerun in the 5th.

The game went into extra innings after Illinois’ Bella Loya singled up the middle in the 7th inning, but Mizzou scored again in the 8th to win.

In the second game, Mizzou’s Wilmes again with a homerun in the first inning, but the Fighting Illini would retaliate in the first inning as well. Stevie Meade homered to left center putting 1 on the board. Mizzou has two more homeruns in the 3rd and 4th innings to put them up winning in a short game.