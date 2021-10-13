Illinois ends losing streak in straight sets against Iowa

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illini had won six straight, including one against Top 5 Purdue, before dropping two matches to Wisconsin and the revenge game against the Boilermakers.

The Illini looked to get back on track against Iowa Wednesday at Huff Hall. After Hawkeyes got out to a very early lead in Set One, Illinois turned it on and didn’t look back. Raina Terry led the team in kills and aces, while Kennedy Collins had seven blocks to win in straight sets over the Hawkeyes.

Illinois will be on the road in Lincoln Saturday to take on Nebraska at 6 p.m.