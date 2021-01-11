Illinois drops to No. 14 following loss to Maryland

(WCIA) — Illinois dropped two spots in the AP Top-25 Poll following an upset to Maryland. The Illini dropped from No. 12 to No.14 after losing 66-63 to the Terrapins on Sunday night, but defeating Northwestern earlier in the week. Illinois has spent the last five weeks outside of the Top-10 since starting the season at No.8.

🚨 NEW AP Poll! 🚨



1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Texas

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Michigan

8. Creighton

9. Wisconsin

10. Tennessee — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 11, 2021

Illinois is one of four Big Ten schools still in the rankings after Michigan State dropped out this week. Michigan moved up three spots to No.7, while Iowa stays at No. 5 and Wisconsin moves down to No.9.

The Illini also moved down to fourth in the Big Ten standings, behind Michigan, Iowa, and Wisconsin. They’ll have a chance to boost their resume with a trip to Nebraska on Thursday, the Huskers are 0-5 in Big Ten play. Below is an updated look at the conference standings: