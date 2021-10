CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s been quite some time since Illini Nation has been this excited for a Men’s Basketball exhibition game. For the first time since March 2020, fans were back in the State Farm Center to see the No.11 ranked Illini take on St. Francis in their preseason debut. The Illini beat the Saints 101-34, with Kofi Cockburn and Austin Hutcherson each scoring 14 points. Watch the highlights in the video above.