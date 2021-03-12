Illinois dominates Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament debut

INDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) — For the first time this season, Illinois took the floor with a standing ovation and a roar from the crowd. In an electric atmosphere at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Illini beat Rutgers 90-68 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Illini sparked a 9-0 run to start to game, and ended the game on a similar note. Ayo Dosunmu sparked a strong start for the Illini, scoring 7 of their first 15 points. He ended the game with a 23-points and five rebounds, while the Illini out-rebounded the Scarlet Knights 44-19. Kofi Cockburn grabbed 12 off the glass.

Freshman Adam Miller also showed that the moment wasn’t too bright, putting on a show in the second half and scoring 12 points. Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell was ejected from the game following a flagrant foul against Illini guard Andre Curbelo. The Illini responded with a 20-point lead, and they never looked back.

Illinois will play next on Saturday in the semifinals, facing the winner of the Iowa/Wisconsin game. This is the first time since 2010 Illinois has made it to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.