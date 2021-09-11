Illinois dominated by Virginia, lose first road game of the season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCIA) — Coming off their first loss of the season, Illinois (1-2) could not stop that from becoming a streak dropping their first road game of the season to Virginia (2-0) 42-14.

The Cavaliers offense started hot after two long touchdown drives to start the game that put Illinois in an early hole. After a missed field goal by Virginia on their third drive, Illinois was able to get on the board thanks to an Art Sitkowski pass that found Deuce Spann in the endzone.

Postgame Presser: Bielema recaps Virginia https://t.co/O0wbAJN8OS — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) September 11, 2021

The highlights were few after that for the Illini, with their only other score being a 21-yard touchdown run from Chase Brown to begin the second half. The Illini defense struggled, only forcing Virginia to punt three times for the whole game.

Illinois now prepares to get to back into Big Ten play, as they host Maryland after a short week Friday at 8 p.m.