MADISON, Wi. (WCIA) — Illinois beats Wisconsin for the second time this season on the road. The Illini defeated the Badgers 61-51.

Illinois already beat Wisconsin at home earlier this season 79-69. Illinois is now 6-4 in Big Ten Conference play.

Illinois forward Matthew Mayer led for the Illini with 26 points. Freshman guard Jayden Epps followed him with 13 points. For the Badgers, Chucky Hepburn led with 15 points, following him was Max Klesmit with 12 points.

Watch the postgame press conference with Illinois head coach Brad Underwood here: