CHAMPAIGN (WCIA)– The Illini get another win at home, defeating Virginia. Illinois was coming off a Big Ten loss on the road to Indiana. Virginia was coming off a win over Charleston.

Virginia got on the board early with a field goal, but it was a big day for two Illini. True freshman Michael Bailey and tight end Michael Marchese both scored their first touchdown in their career. Bailey’s came after Illini’s Sydney Brown forced a fumble during a punt return and Bailey scooped it up and ran it into the endzone. Marchese’s touchdown came from a 39-yard pass from quarterback Tommy Devito.

Devito found his tight ends this game, with another touchdown catch to Tip Reiman. Devito passed for 196 yards. Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong passed for 180 yards. Offensively, Illinois was dominating the rushing game, with 198 yards, 146 of those from running back Chase Brown. The running back reached 2,000 yards on his career today.

Defensively, Illinois kept Virginia to only 3 points. Defensive back Devon Witherspoon leading the charge with 7 tackles. Freshman Gabe Jacas got two sacks, the first of his career. Tarique Barnes, Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. also joined in getting a sack each.