Illinois defeats Ohio State and Wisconsin in home opener

(WCIA) — Illinois Wrestling is off to a great start, beginning the season 3-0. The No.22 Illini hosted their home opener at the State Farm Center on Sunday afternoon, taking down No.8 Ohio State and Wisconsin.

The Tri-Meet was highlighted by the performances of several Illini, including Urbana-native Luke Luffman who won his matches against the Badgers’ Trent Hillger (4-3) and Ohio State’s Tate Orndorff (3-2). Lucas Byrd, Daniel Pucino, Danny Braunagel, and Matt Wroblewski also won both their matches.

Pucino made his Illini debut, the freshman was a last-minute addition to the lineup after a wrestler was injured. He competed in the 141-pound weight class, defeating Wisconsin’s Dominic Dentino in a 10-4 decision in his first match, and Ohio State’s Dylan D’Emilio in a 12-7 decision in his second.

Next up, Illinois will face No. 16 Purdue at Huff Hall on Friday, January 22.