(WCIA) – Former Illini Olivia Howell committed to Texas. The NCAA National Champion of the indoor mile followed her Illinois coach Sarah Haveman, who announced she was leaving Illinois to become an assistant coach at Texas two weeks ago.

Howell had one of the most decorated careers in recent memory, winning the NCAA Indoor Mile National title earlier this year posting a time of 4:34. The two-time Illinois Athlete of the Year also won three Big Ten Indoor Mile championships, along with the B1G 1500 Outdoor title in 2021.