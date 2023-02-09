LINCOLN, Ne. (WCIA) — Illinois is on the road facing Nebraska, this is the first time these two have seen each other this season. Illinois came from behind, going on a 20 point run to win the game 72-64.

Illinois guard Makira Cook led for the Orange and Blue with 22 points. Impressive game for Illini’s Kendall Bostic, who had a double-double tonight with 10 rebounds and 11 points. Lastly, Adalia McKenzie was second in scoring for Illinois with 16. Guard Genesis Bryant left the game early with an injury.

Illinois shot 43% from the field, with 44 points coming from the paint. The Illini will now head to Maryland for a Sunday game at noon.