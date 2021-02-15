Illinois coaches receive COVID-19 vaccinations

(WCIA) — In January, the CUPHD announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be available for select in-person higher education employees. That select group involves the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Illinois, which coaches falling under that category.

#Illini HC Brad Underwood says the basketball coaching staff has received the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations, they qualify as educators — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) February 15, 2021

Vaccinations began on February 1st, which included the men’s basketball and football coaching staff who signed up to receive it. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood confirms he and his coaching staff received the first dose.

“Our coaching staff was very fortunate that we’ve had round one, we got in as educators, our athletes have not fallen into any of those categories yet, and I have not heard anything to this point about it mandated from the NCAA about the vaccines.”

Several on the Illinois football coaching staff have also received the vaccine. Players are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine, although it has sparking conversations on whether athletes should be vaccinated before the NCAA tournament. Before teams head to the Big Dance in March, each participant is required to test negative for seven consecutive days.