Illinois beats Nebraska 10-8 to even the series

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois defeated Nebraska on Saturday evening, in an exciting 10-8 win at Illinois field. The Illini opened the scoring with a 4-run first inning, led by a two RBI homer from Jackson Raper.

Illinois built a 5-1 lead by the third inning, before the Huskers hit a grand slam to cut the Illini deficit. It was a back and forth battle until the ninth inning, where Ryan Hampe closed it out with a game winning home run.

Justin Janas and Cam McDonald each had three hits and three RBIs while Janas and Hampe both scored three times. Hampe and Taylor Jackson each had two RBIs.